Many Christians around the globe are starting the Lenten season with a visit to church.

Ash Wednesday kicks off lent which lasts the 46 days leading up to Easter Sunday.

Believers will mark the occasion with an ash cross on their forehead, which represents death and repentance.

Many Christians will then choose to fast or give up something they enjoy for the Lenten period which lasts for 40 days and 40 nights.

Easter Sunday is April 12th.