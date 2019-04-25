Assistant band director accused of pawning stolen instruments

A local assistant band director is singing a different tune after he was accused of pawning thousands of dollars’ worth of instruments.

Forty-three-year-old Antonio Roberto Alvarez turned himself over to the LISD Police on Tuesday morning.

The incident began in January which led to Alvarez’s resignation at Christen Middle School.

According to police, a trumpet belonging to the district was identified at the El Buffalo Pawnshop located at the 4000 block of McPherson.

After a thorough investigation, authorities were able to trace the pawn ticket to Alvarez.

Police say this was just one of several instruments pawned by Alvarez.

He was later released on bond from the Webb County Jail.