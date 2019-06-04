Assistant band director accused of stealing money from chocolate fundraiser

A former assistant band director accused of stealing musical instruments is facing additional charges for allegedly not returning school funds.

Back in April Antonio Roberto Alvarez, 43, turned himself to the Laredo Independent School District Police Department after he was allegedly caught pawning musical instruments from Christen Middle School.

According to the police report, after Alvarez resigned, he failed to return money collected during a school fundraiser back in October of 2018.

At the beginning of the 2019 school year, school officials noticed an outstanding balance of chocolate sales funds.

Officials say they spoke with several students who say they turned in money to Mr. Alvarez when he was still employed at the school.

After totaling the funds from the sales of the fundraiser, it appears Alvarez did not turn the approximately $6,122 collected by the students.

The school district says, as a result of the missing funds, the students were not able to attend a field trip to Sea World.

Alvarez received an additional charge of theft of property.