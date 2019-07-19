Assistant middle school principal suspended after naked photos leak online

An assistant principal in Cypress, Texas is on leave after naked photos of him were leaked online.

Cy-Fair ISD says 8th-grade assistant principal Chris Maple will not be back next school year.

The inappropriate photo of Maple circulated on social media back in June.

As of now, there is no word on how the photos got online in the first place, but the district is investigating the incident and say they are very concerned about it.

Anthony Middle School opened in 2014 and serves students in 6th to 8th grade.

Maple did not comment on the incident.

