Astronaut accused of hacking spouse's bank account from space

A NASA astronaut is accused of hacking her estranged spouse's bank account from space.

Anne McClain

The allegations involve astronaut Anne McClain who is involved in a custody and divorce dispute.

McClain allegedly accessed the bank account while onboard the international space station this year.

McClain's estranged spouse, Summer Worden says her bank provided evidence to her attorneys that McClain did access the account.

Worden's attorneys have formally complained to the NASA inspector general about the alleged breach.

An attorney representing McClain told the New York Times that McClain was checking the account to make sure the family's finances were in order and stresses she did nothing improper.