At trial, man says ex was ‘appalled’ after Weinstein meeting

A witness testified that his ex-girlfriend came home “pretty shocked, upset, angry” and “kind of overall appalled” after a hotel room meeting where she says Harvey Weinstein offered her movie roles in exchange for three-way sex.

Lincoln Davies’ testimony came Thursday at Weinstein’s New York City rape trial.

Dawn Dunning’s experience is not part of the underlying criminal charges against Weinstein, but her testimony could be a factor in whether he goes to prison at the end of his landmark #MeToo-era trial.

Weinstein is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on a woman in 2006 and raping another in 2013.

Weinstein has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

