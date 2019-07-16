Atmosphere Above Continues to Dry

Drier and warm air has advanced northward across Texas aloft. The drier air above is limiting the moisture available for clouds. The warm air aloft acts as a lid on rising air from below, preventing the small clouds that form from growing into shower producing tall clouds. The stirring of the atmosphere with the heating of the day taps into the drier air aloft, lowering our afternoon humidity. After sunset, the mixing ends, and the humidity is high from mid evening through each following morning. The layer of moist gulf air may deepen early next week with a chance of an isolated shower.

I'm expecting mostly clear, breezy and becoming humid overnight, low in the upper 70's to near 80. Mostly sunny Wednesday through Sunday, highs 103 to 105. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with a chance of an isolated shower, highs around 100.