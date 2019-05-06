Attorney and educator recognized during Liberty Bell ceremony

A former educator and a local attorney received special recognition on behalf of the Laredo-Webb County Bar Association.

The annual Liberty Bell Awards ceremony took place on Friday morning at La Posada.

This year’s recipients were Severita Sanchez for her years as an educator and advocate for children who have suffered abuse.

Attorney Armando Lopez was also honored for his years in practicing law and his fight for justice.

The annual event focuses on the importance of legal professionals and celebrates the role of law in our society.

The association has hosted the awards ceremony for the past 20 years.

