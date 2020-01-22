Attorney asking UISD for about $12 million in damages

We now know that the legal fight between United ISD and Impacto Media is moving on and could go before a jury.

The two have been in a legal back and forth ever since UISD trustees voted to get out of a deal they had struck to place billboard signs at various UISD campuses.

UISD pulled out of the agreement citing safety concerns and other reasons, while Impacto Media claims that by pulling out the district breached the contract they had which cost them millions of dollars.

Now a judge has ruled that the case will go forward and will allow both sides to present evidence to a jury.

"This is a great, great victory for us at this point, obviously we're far from finishing the case and from winning the case," said Silverio Martinez, attorney for Impacto Media. "We still need to present it to a jury at the time of trial, but the simple fact that we've been given the opportunity to go forward like we wanted to to a jury is a great victory for us."

Martinez says they are looking for damages in the neighborhood of $12 million.

The trial is tentatively set to begin in May.

Martinez says he still hopes the two sides can negotiate a settlement before the scheduled trial date.