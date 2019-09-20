Attorney discusses possible reasons for low migrant turnout

Low turnout numbers have prompted us to take a closer look into the possible reasons as to why very few asylum seekers have shown up for their scheduled asylum court hearings.

Laredo attorney Craig Lawrence says the low turnout at the downtown virtual courtrooms could be in part, due to a lack of legal representation.

Lawrence says there are many factors that can contribute to the low turnout, one of which could be miscommunication.

Some could also have ultimately chosen to stop the process for U.S. asylum.

Lawrence believes it’s possible that they could have come back for their hearing and then be told that they don’t have a case.

Another possibility is that others didn’t meet the asylum requirements.

In order to seek asylum, one must have to be coming from a country where they are being persecuted because of some groups.

Some of those groups listed on the asylum application include race, religion, and political opinion.

Lawrence says "The government is either persecuting you, or the government cannot protect you from some type of persecution, or it's serious persecution that you expect to experience serious injury or death should you return to your home country."

The attorney adds that although virtual conferences with immigration judges are regularly conducted with migrants in the holding facilities located inside Webb County, what makes the tent facility different is the large scale of scheduled hearings.