Attorney of former OBGYN claims unlawful search of evidence

The attorney of the local doctor who pled guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography has appealed the court’s denial to suppress evidence they claim was found without Salinas’s consent to search.

Dr Antonio Salinas

Dr. Antonio Salinas was arrested on June 13, 2017 after employees at a car dealership discovered a USB flash drive with explicit images of children.

Employees immediately contacted the police and alerted them that the vehicle belonged to Dr. Salinas.

Detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted an investigation and secured a search warrant at his workplace and home where they were able to find other devices which contained pornographic images of minors.

In Salinas’s plea bargain, he agreed to serve two years in prison on the first count and ten years of probation for the second.