Former UISD student attends court today

The attorney for the teen accused of making threats against a Laredo school says the state is going after the wrong person.

George Altgelt is representing Renan Dante Santos who is alleged to have made a social media post that went viral claiming a possible shooting at United High School.

Altgelt says Santos is being blamed for something he didn't do.

Saying that other students took Santos' original post, altered it, and shared it with the supposed threats.

He says that when the investigation is complete his client will be cleared of any wrong-doing.