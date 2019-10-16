Attorney of former UISD teen discredits viral post

The attorney representing the teen who allegedly made a social media post about a school shooting says others were responsible for making it viral.

This morning, Renan Dante Santos was back in court.

After initially opting to not pursue charges against Santos, the case was presented to a grand jury where he was subsequently indicted for making terroristic threats.

His attorney George Altgelt told KGNS that the state has yet to issue a search warrant for the Snapchats that were sent about the alleged post claiming a possible shooting at United High School back in August.

Altgelt alleges his client does not have a Snapchat account and others grabbed his Instagram post and caused the panic.

“Someone took information from his Instagram account and turned that into a Snap. They are the ones that went viral with thousands and thousands of reviews of a video he didn't even make. The state of Texas has informed us that they yet requested a judge to issue a search warrant for those Snapchat accounts.”

Santos is no longer enrolled at a UISD school, so no further disciplinary action will be pursued by the district.