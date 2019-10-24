Authorities arrest 31 alleged cartel members in drug bust

Security forces arrested over two dozen suspected cartel members on Tuesday in a raid on a warren of clandestine tunnels and alleged drug laboratories in Mexico City.

Government officials said dozens of police and security force members swooped down on buildings in the central Tepito neighborhood of Mexico City, long known for its contraband activity.

Mexico City’s Public Security Secretary, said two laboratories used to produce synthetic drugs and 110 pounds of chemical precursors were seized during the raid.

More than two tons of marijuana and 20 kilos of cocaine were also seized during the raid.

He said, along with an unspecified amount of money and a weapons cache that included rocket launchers and grenades.

The raid led to the arrest of 31 people.

The show of force comes as the government has faced criticism after back-to-back outbreaks of spectacular acts of violence last week.