Authorities confiscate 800 pounds of meth in hot sauce bottles

Australian Police have arrested four men in connection with attempting to smuggle over 800 pounds of crystal meth in hot chili sauce bottles.

Police found the drugs in Sriracha hot chili bottles packed in boxes at a Sydney freight depot October 15th.

The drugs were shipped from the United States.

Police said 768 bottles contained methamphetamine.

They said the drugs had an estimated value of 210 million dollars.

A last man arrested, whose face is blurred by police, was taken into custody in a suburb of Sydney.

