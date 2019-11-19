All-clear after suspicious package causes Daytona Beach airport evacuation

A “suspicious package” flagged during the screening process at Florida’s Daytona Beach International Airport led to the early-morning evacuation of passengers from the terminal.

Airport officials said in a Twitter post Tuesday morning that the bag has since been cleared and normal operations will resume soon.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted a statement online saying that the airport was evacuated around 6:15 a.m. It says more information will be shared as it becomes available.

Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant said in an email that he's not sure how many people were evacuated. Many stood on sideways outside after being ordered to leave the terminal.

No additional details were available.

Information from: WNDB-AM, http://www.wndb.am/

