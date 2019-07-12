Authorities find body of decomposed mother inside home

A woman in Seguin, Texas is under arrest after authorities found the body of her 71-year-old mother decomposing in a bedroom.

The remains were found inside a home on Wednesday during a Child Protective Services investigation.

Investigators say the 71-year-old woman injured herself in a fall back in 2016.

They believe no help was provided and, even though the injuries were not life-threatening, she died there on the floor in the home.

Neighbors who live in the area say they are in shocked and disturbed.

The woman’s daughter, Delissa Crayton, 47, is currently being held at the Guadalupe County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Her daughter is with family members.