Authorities in Ukraine seize 300,000 medical masks

Ukraine's Border Guard Service seized some 300,000 medical masks and respirators that were sold for smuggling out of the country to a foreign buyer.

Video released by Border Guard Service showed raid operation by special forces in an eastern city of Russia, during which suspects were detained.

Authorities said criminals sold masks at an artificially low price.

It is not the first case of smuggling during coronavirus epidemic as the border guards had already detained criminals who sold respirators to buyers in Spain and China in February and March.

The government banned the export of any anti-epidemic goods, including masks, on March eleventh to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country with 549 cases, including 13 deaths.