Authorities investigating home in Mines Road area

Several authorities were investigating a home in north Laredo early Saturday morning.

Shortly after midnight, Laredo Police, FBI, and the U.S Marshal swarmed a home near the intersection of Abbeville Dr. and St. Pierre.

Although it's still unclear what happened, after 2 a.m. the Webb County Medical Examiner and her staff were called to the scene.

Laredo Police have not confirmed if this is a death investigation and when asked if this had anything to do with the disappearance of 27 year old Myriam Camarillo they could not confirm.

Loved ones of Camarillo were at the scene for several hours awaiting for answers.

At around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning Myriam's mother Sandy Pineda took to social media to announce the passing of her daughter.

The Laredo Police Department is expected to provide a statement on their findings.

Well have more information as it becomes available.