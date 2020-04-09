Authorities investigating officer-involved accident

The Laredo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved incident that happened early this morning.

Officers were at the 7000 block of Santa Maria Avenue where an accident took place.

Details are light at the moment but it appears a police unit allegedly crashed into a white pick up truck that had veered off to the side of the road.

No word on what caused the accident at the moment but the roadway will be closed off during this time.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area.