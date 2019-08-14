Authorities investigating suspicious letter delivered to City Hall

Federal authorities are investigating a suspicious letter hand-delivered to City Hall on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Laredo, the wording of the letter was deemed sensitive in nature and was turned over to the police.

Due to the contents of the letter, police forwarded it to the United States Secret Service.

The spokesperson confirms the letter was addressed to the mayor, but it did not make direct threats to any city official.

They also would not say what specific threats if any were made.

Officials say the man mostly wrote his opinions and observations on national issues.

As a precautionary measure, the city says they have alerted authorities about the content of the letter.

According to their mission, Secret Service agents are typically called in to investigate threats to the nation's highest elected officials including the president or all types of currency counterfeiting crimes.