Authorities need your help searching for missing woman

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Police are on the lookout for a woman who has been missing since Sunday.
Authorities say Myriam Camarillo, 27 was last seen on July 7th at around 2 a.m. near the 1300 block of Iturbide.
Surveillance video from the business shows Camarillo leaving the scene with a man who is being sought only for identification purposes.
Camarillo was last seen wearing a black top, black skirt, white checkered shoes with a red purse.
Police say she has a tattoo of a red/black butterfly on her right shoulder.
If you can identify the man or know the whereabouts of Camarillo, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.