Laredo Police seize $41,000 during eight-liner raid

Laredo Police continue to crack down on illegal activity at various amusement centers also known as eight-liners.

Authorities say on Friday afternoon, officers raided the businesses on Shiloh, San Bernardo, Pita Mangana and one by the arena.

The raid is part of an ongoing operation called “One Armed Bandit”.

Police say thousands of dollars was seized from all five businesses.

Investigator Joe Baeza says over $41,000 in cash was seized as part of the operation; however, no arrests have been made at this time.

Some of the locations have been raided before, sometimes by new owners operating in the same illegal way.