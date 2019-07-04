Authorities searching for "Serial Licker"

Police in Lufkin, Texas are looking for a woman who licked a carton of blue bell ice cream and put it back in a Walmart display case.

Authorities have released photos of the woman and her companion entering and leaving a Walmart store on June 28th.

On the same day, video of the incident was posted on social media and it went viral.

Since then, officials have been trying to identify the woman and the store where the incident occurred.

Police and Blue Bell Corporate officials were able to narrow it down to a store in Lufkin.

Authorities believe they know the woman's identity but still want to confirm.

They say they're taking it very seriously.

Authorities are also focusing on identifying the male suspect with her who filmed the incident.