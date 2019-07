Laredo Police are on the lookout for a man wanted in a recent theft case.

The man was seen wearing a red shirt and a white hat and he has a tattoo of a cross on his left arm.

If you have any information on this man’s identity, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for up to a $1,000 reward if the information you provide leads to an arrest.