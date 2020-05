Local law enforcement is asking for the community’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

According to Laredo Crime Stoppers, Fabian Vazquez has an active arrest warrant for burglary of a vehicle and theft out of the Laredo Police Department.

If you have any information on Vazquez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.