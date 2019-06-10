Authorities searching for man accused of theft

Authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of scamming people through fraudulent construction projects.

According to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office, Gerardo Gary Gallegos failed to show up for his criminal trial.

Webb County officials say Gallegos has been charged with felony theft for deception and deceptive business practices in multiple courts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Webb County Sheriff’s Office warrant division at 523-4524.