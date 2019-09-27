Authorities searching for missing truck driver

The Laredo Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a missing man.

Authorities say 50-year-old David Earl Hartke was last seen on August 14th.

It is not known if David went missing in Laredo or Mexico.

According to a family member, Hartke is a truck driver who had just collected a settlement check from a car accident.

Mr. Hartke is described as light complexion, roughly five feet, eight inches and weighs 170 pounds.

He also has brown hairs and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information on Mr. Hartke’s whereabouts you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.