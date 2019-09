The FBI is on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect named the “Mummy Marauder”.

The FBI says the picture shows him robbing a bank near Houston on Friday.

During the alleged robbery, his face was covered with white gauze while he wore a wig and baseball cap.

The FBI says he was seen on camera fleeing the scene in a Mitsubishi Montero SUV.

Authorities say there’s a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest.