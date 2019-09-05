Auto Theft Task Force performing "68 A" vehicle inspections

The Laredo Police Department is advising drivers about a form that could prevent you from getting behind the wheel of your vehicle.

It’s a form that the Webb County Tax Assessor and TX DMV are only required for certain circumstances. However, those circumstances can make the difference between knowing whether your vehicle is stolen or not.

Every Thursday, the Laredo Auto Theft Task Force is conducting “68 A" inspections.

For those who are not familiar, it is a form to verify the vehicle's identification number or VIN.

In the State of Texas the form is required by the DMV in order to register a vehicle under certain circumstances.

If the vehicle is purchased without a title, without a VIN, or if you are registering a homemade trailer or obtaining a bonded title for a vehicle, you are required to have the form.

Investigator Juan Perez with the Laredo Police Department's Auto Task Force says some inspections revealed stolen vehicles.

Perez says the Auto Theft Task Force has had a couple of vehicles that come in for inspections and have been reported stolen.

As a result, they had to recover them and turn them over to their respective agencies.

Investigator Perez adds only certain law enforcement agencies can perform the inspection.

If you received notification for “68 A” to be conducted, inspections are every week on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Officials say the inspections are appointment based only.

To schedule an appointment you can call Laredo Police at 795-2341.