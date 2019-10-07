Elderly man hit by car in front of City Hall

An elderly man is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in downtown Laredo.

The accident happened on Monday morning at around 11 a.m. at the 800 block of Flores Street.

According to preliminary reports, a man in his 70s was walking by city hall when he was struck by a car.

Police say the person who allegedly hit the man stayed at the scene to render aid.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Flores Street will be closed while police continue to investigate the incident.

