Baby it's cold outside!

After weeks of waiting, we are finally going to be seeing much colder temperatures making for the perfect fall Friday!

On Friday we will start off in the 50s and we are expecting to see a high of up to 63 degrees and lows in the 40s.

If you have any outdoor activities planned for Friday night you are going to need to take a jacket.

Then on Saturday we will start off in the 40s but make it up to the low 70s.

All weekend long we will remain nice and breezy in the 70s but by Monday we are looking to bounce back to the 80s.

Until then, stay warm Laredo!