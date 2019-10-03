Autumn gloom

We have a few more days of heat to get through and then we'll finally start to see some cooler weather.

On Thursday, we will start off in the low 70s and see a high of 96 degrees.

We will see a 20 percent chance of rain that will carry into Friday.

We will stay in the mid 90s until Monday when we see a small cold front move through.

Parts of Texas will see temperatures in the 60s, and 70s; however, Laredo will see lows of 60s and highs in the 80s.

Once that moves in we will hopefully stay below the 90-degree mark.

This is just a sign of things to come.