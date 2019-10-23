Autumn not that cold

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We are eight days away from Halloween and although it may not feel like it, we are expecting a cool holiday celebration.
On Wednesday we will start off in the low 60s but warm up in the afternoon to a high of 89 degrees.
Then on Thursday we will start to see some changes move into our area.
We will get up to a high of 87 which is normal but then some clouds will move in, giving us a 20 percent chance of rain.
On Friday morning we are expecting to dip down into the 50s and see a high of 65 degrees.
We are also expecting a cold Friday night with temperatures in the 40s.
By the weekend we are looking to shoot back up into the 70s, so overall it looks like a perfect fall weekend.