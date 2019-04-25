Marvel fans are in the "Endgame" now

The "Marvel Cinematic Universe" is the most successful film franchise in Hollywood History. What started with "Iron Man" in 2008 has evolved into a collection of nearly two dozen films that have brought in more than $7 billion at the box office.

The MCU will add to that total this weekend with the final chapter of "The Avengers" series.

When last we saw the Avengers, the all-powerful Thanos eliminated half the universe with a snap of his fingers.

Now the survivors assemble one last time for the epic conclusion: "Endgame."

"I think it's the darkest in some ways, the wackiest in other ways," says Chris Hemsworth, who plays the Norse God of Thunder, Thor.

The most recent addition to the team, Brie Larson's "Captain Marvel," will play a central role.

"They've done the best that they can do and came up short, so they're going to have to lean on somebody new," Larson says.

Cast and crew have been tight-lipped about further details.

You don't have to go cold turkey on Marvel films once "Endgame" wraps up the current story lines. The next chapter of the MCU picks-up in July with the release of "Spider-Man: Far From Home."