'Avengers: Endgame' to re-release with new footage

Updated: Thu 10:03 AM, Jun 20, 2019

(CNN) - Can't get enough Avengers?

Marvel will release another version of Avengers 'Endgame' to certain theaters next weekend. / Source: Marvel Studios

You're in luck. Marvel released a new version of the last movie of the franchise with an end-credit scene and other surprises, hitting theaters next weekend.

The new release of Endgame isn't an extended cut, but will have a couple new things at the end of the movie, including a tribute and a deleted scene to go along with the already three-hour long film.

It's unclear how many theaters will be showing the new version or how long it will remain in theaters.

Endgame has already shot up to the second-highest grossing film of all time, only behind Avatar.

But not by much.

And the re-release could help put it over the top into first place.

