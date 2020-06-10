Avocado distribution company breaks ground on facility in Laredo

Mission Produce, an avocado distribution company from California is building a new 50 million dollar facility in northwest Laredo.

The company operates all over the world and plans on distributing Mexican avocados to the rest of the country from right here in the Gateway City.

However, their plans have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic Development Director Teclo Garcia says they were planning on organizing a groundbreaking ceremony, but due to the coronavirus, they have decided to do a ceremony once the facility opens next year.

They are promising to bring in at least 75 jobs to the 260,000 square foot facility.