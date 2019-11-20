Awake on Wednesday

We are looking at another warm day in the Gateway City!

On Wednesday, we are going to wake up to temperatures in the 60s but we will see a high of 83 degrees.

These 80 degree temperatures will continue until Friday which is when we will see a cold front move into our area bringing temperatures down into th 50s.

On Saturday and Sunday we are looking at breezey temperatures in the 70s which will start our Thanksgiving week off nice and cool.

If you are worried about plans for Thanksgiving, it looks like there's no signs of rain or freezing cold temperatures.