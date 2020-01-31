Award winning author comes to Laredo

An award winning author and storyteller is stopping by the gateway city.

Joe Hayes is one of America's premiere storytellers and a nationally recognized teller of tales from the Hispanic, Native American, and Anglo cultures.

His book "The Day it Snowed Tortillas" was chosen by the editors of the Bloomsbury Review as one of their 15 favorite children's books published in the past 16 years.

He will be stopping by Washington Middle School Friday for various sessions throughout the day.