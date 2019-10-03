Lone survivor of BP serial killer testifies

The lone survivor of the killing rampage that took the lives of four women stood before Juan David Ortiz in court today.

Juan David Ortiz is charged for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Griselda Cantu, Claudine Luera, and Humberto, otherwise known as Janelle, Ortiz.

However, the woman who managed to run away from Ortiz's terror is back in the spotlight when the state called upon her to take the stand.

Erika Pena, also known as the woman who broke the case open, knew the former border patrol agent as "David."

She describes their past relationship as a friendship and that Ortiz would refer to her as his “favorite.”

Coming up tonight at ten, we hear more of Pena's testimony as she continues to fear for her life to this day.