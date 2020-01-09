Group of BP agents left injured after assault

An arrest affidavit is revealing more information about the incident that left a group of Border Patrol agents injured after they were allegedly assaulted by multiple subjects who were attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally near downtown Laredo.

According to the National Border Patrol Council, the agents suffered numerous injuries including broken bones. An arrest affidavit obtained by KGNS also chronicles the incident.

The document states two agents found seven men inside a closet storage in the back of a home near the outlet mall. While resisting, one of those men allegedly rushed and punched one of the agents, which allowed the rest of the men to escape.

During that chaos more agents arrived and only one one of the seven was arrested.

Agents continued their search and ended up finding two more men in a different location. One neighbor says for her its rare to see aggressive altercations with BP agents.

"The Border Patrol pass through here very often, they pass every 15 or 20 minutes, every single day. They see them and they pick them up."

The document goes on to state that both altercations resulted in injuries to two of the agents.

One agent sustained injuries his left pinkie finger and a bruised knee. The other agent sustained a cut to his hand that required stitches and a sprained left ankle.

