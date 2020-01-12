BP arrests illegal immigrant accused of indecent liberties with a child

Border Patrol agents at the Cotulla Station arrested an illegal immigrant who was on the run from the law for over ten years.

The arrest happened on January 9th when agents discovered a man near State Highway 83 north of Laredo.

During the investigation, records revealed that 37-year-old Sotero Salas-Ruiz was in the country illegally with prior convictions out of Charlotte, North Carolina for indecent liberties with a child and driving under the influence.

Salas Ruiz was charged with illegal entry into the U.S. and will remain in Border Patrol custody pending extradition to NC.