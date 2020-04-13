Local bridal shops creates face masks for the public

Small businesses across the world are having to adjust during this trying time, but one Laredo business is stitching pieces together to keep the revenue coming in.

The months of April and May are typically the busiest for La Sposa Bridal Shop. It's the peak of wedding planning and usually hundreds of high schoolers are searching for the perfect prom dress.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the shop had to close its doors, but its operation didn't stop.



Jessica Gomez, the marketing director of the shop, tells us instead of completely shutting down they found a new niche and knew their skills and materials could be used in a different way.



The bridal shop now creates face masks.

The fabric that would be used on beautiful dresses and the seamstresses that would tailor the perfect outfit are now alleviating the high demand for this protective gear.



At first some face masks were donated, and then it became the newest product in their catalog.



Gomez says the first batch of face masks sold out within 15 minutes of putting them on the market.

"I posted on Instagram to let people know we would take orders online, so it's easier to order how ever many they wanted. We offer them at a good cost, basically its from the material we need to buy and to pay the seamstresses, and we are switching off employees and making sure everyone has work because we need to stick together."

Gomez says as an employer to several people, they knew they couldn't just shut down .



Since the shop is decked out in different fabrics, there are several options for face masks.



There is a simple 3 pack for $5, some single masks for $2, or there is even a more advanced design option that includes a pocket to add filters to it.

La Sposa takes orders on their website but also are accepting phone orders for those who might have access to the internet.

According to a new Goldman Sachs survey, around 96 percent of businesses say they have already been impacted by COVID-19.