Babies born with syphilis calls for more prenatal examinations

After a state department alerts health experts on an increase of sexually transmitted diseases from mothers to their unborn children, new measures are in place to protect newborn babies.

What are local officials are saying about decreasing syphilis in pregnant women? That could mean more tests during pregnancy, this in hopes of protecting the baby’s future, and addressing the number of cases.

"The more exams that are done the better someone can address any problem that can arise during pregnancy, and you can be ready for whatever comes after."

Mary, the mother of a four year old girl, says testing for diseases is the best way to protect the future of a baby.

"It's for the wellbeing of the baby, and so that mothers can be aware of needed treatment after birth."

However, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there's an increase in babies born with syphilis.

Just in 2018, 367 cases were reported in the state of Texas. Doctor Hector Gonzalez with the City of Laredo, says 86 of those were in Webb County.

Although testing for the disease is already in place during first prenatal care examination, and later during the third trimester, new language in current law aims to increase efforts to guard the health of newborn babies.

"The new addition to the standard of care is that we are also going to test at delivery."

Gonzalez says if the disease is untreated, the pregnancy could face some complications.

"The baby being stillborn, the baby being born premature, to the baby being born with HIV or syphilis, in this case if mom isn't treated."

But it can extend beyond birth.

"Can cause neurological, heart problems, deformities, and sometimes you don't know. Initially sometimes syphilis is asymptomatic, so the only way you know is by getting tested."

Which is why the new change will be able to better treat any cases that arise.

"If mom is positive then we are going to test the baby, because we have seen congenital syphilis in our area throughout the state, we want to make sure that we protect mom and baby."

Mary hopes the new state guidelines will be able to protect soon to be mothers as well as their babies.

"It would be very hard because as a mom you want for the pregnancy to end well and for your child to be healthy. Not knowing of a future problem could be hard and painful unaware of treatment."

Although 2019 totals have not been calculated yet, the City says a total of 24 cases were seen at the Health Department for that year alone.

The main caution for the disease is for those who are soon to or are planning to have a baby to have prenatal care as soon as possible.

For help with affordable testing and treatment, you can contact the Health Department at 795-4900.