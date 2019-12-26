Baby Yoda plush now on sale

You've probably seen your fair share of Baby Yoda memes, now there is a toy to go along with the character growing in popularity.

Due to popular demand, the Disney Store has unveiled a Baby Yoda plush doll.

It's based on the creature known as "The child" on "Star Wars: the Mandalorian", a new series streaming on Disney Plus.

Disney is now taking pre-orders on the toy.

It won't be available until March 9th.

Hasbro says its own line of Baby Yoda toys will be available sometime in 2020.

The people behind the Mandalorian say they waited to release Baby Yoda toys to avoid spoiling the character's reveal.