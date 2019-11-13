Baby it's cold outside!

We're looking at another cold fall November day with temperatures in the 40s.

On Tuesday, we struggled to make it out of the 30s and saw very rainy and drizzle conditions.

On Wednesday, we are going to see some similar conditions but we will get just a little bit warmer in the 40s.

Once we get to Thursday we will start off in the 40s but make it up to nearly 60-degree temperatures.

These cold conditions shouldn't last too long, by the weekend, we could be looking at sunny conditions with temperatures in the 70s.

When thinking about our Thanksgiving and Black Friday forecast, we could be seeing a cold one if another cold front hits our area.