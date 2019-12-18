As you head out the door, you might want to bundle up because baby it's cold outside!

Today we will be starting in the low 30s and there is a freeze advisory in effect for our area which means there could be some frost on the cars as well as on the roads.

We won't have to deal with the '30s for too long, we are expecting a high of 59 on Wednesday; then overnight, we will drop once again into the 30s and then see a high of 62 on Thursday and some chances of rain.

On Friday, those chances of rain will increase to about 40 percent and then we will be in the mid-60s and low 40s.

Saturday is supposed to be the official start of winter, but it doesn't look like it's going to be that cold.