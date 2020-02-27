Baby it's cold outside!

We are just a few days away from the end of February and the start of March but we are going to be experiencing a chilly morning!

On Wednesday, those strong and powerful winds brought our temperatures down to the mid-30s overnight.

As we start our Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s during the early morning hours but we will start to warm up as we head into the evening.

Expect a high of 66 degrees; then we will drop into the 40s as we head into Friday.

On Friday, expect a high of 74 degrees and for Saturday and Sunday we will get back to the upper 70s and hit the high 80s by Monday.

So it looks like we are going to be starting March hot and sunny!

Hopefully we can hold off on those 90s and 100s until June!