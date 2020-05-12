Back to 90s!

It's back to life, back to reality in the Gateway City as we climb back up to those 90-degree temperatures.

On Tuesday morning we will start out in the mid-70s and see a high of about 91 degrees. We could see a slight chance of rain in the early morning hours and possibly early afternoon.

As we head into the rest of the week, we will start to climb back up to the mid-90s as we hit a high of 94 on Wednesday.

We will stay the same on Thursday and on Friday we climb up just one degree; however, we could see some showers once again as we head into the evening.

On Saturday and Sunday, we could hit a high of 92 degrees and see a 30 percent chance of rain.

So it looks like we can put away our jackets and long sleeves because summer is right around the corner.