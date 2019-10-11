Back to Warmth Next Week

A much cooler airmass arrived today. Temperatures in Laredo were more than 40F cooler Friday afternoon then they were Thursday afternoon. The cool weather will persist Saturday. The cool airmass will quickly move far away to our east, allowing us to transition to warm humid weather by Monday. A weak front will approach our area midweek with a slight chance of a scattered shower.

I'm expecting cloudy tonight, low in the 50's. Mainly cloudy Saturday, highs close to 70. Mostly cloudy Sunday, high in the low 70's. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the low to mid 90's. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower Wednesday and Thursday, high in the upper 80's. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the low 90's.